Vigilance sleuths inspect 44 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

Published Aug 1, 2022
They found that in a few health centres, the staff were not staying in headquarters while some issuing medicines without the prescription from the medical officer. — DC Image
Vijayawada: The state vigilance and enforcement authorities carried out surprise inspections on 44 hospitals and noticed a few deviations such as the staff not attending office in time and drugs stock registers were not being updated in the state.

The authorities inspected sub centres, PHCs, CHCs and government hospitals to find out the condition of hospitals, availability of infrastructure and supply of medicines, drugs, medical equipment, surgical kits, lab kits and their utilisation. They found that in a few health centres, the staff were not staying in headquarters while some issuing medicines without the prescription from the medical officer.

The authorities recommended action against the concerned officers for the lapses.

