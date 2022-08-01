  
TTD registers record income of Rs 139.46 crore in July

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 8:37 am IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in July netted a record income of Rs 139.46 crore (Kanukas) in the hundi of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. (Representational Image/ DC)
 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in July netted a record income of Rs 139.46 crore (Kanukas) in the hundi of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. (Representational Image/ DC)

TIRUPATI: In a massive inflow of cash for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in July, the temple body netted a record income of Rs 139.46 crore (Kanukas) in the hundi of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

This was the highest monthly hundi collection in the history of TTD.

The richest temple body in the country had a record collection of Rs 130.29 crore for May. Until last month, this was the highest monthly Hundi collection for the TTD.

With the July flow, the temple netted Rs 520.51 crore in the last four months since April.

As per official statistics, the income through the cash offerings made in the hundi was Rs 79.34 crore in February. The hundi collection increased to Rs 128.60 crore in March, registering a jump of nearly Rs 50 crore. It decreased to Rs 127 crore in April, but rose to Rs 130.29 crore in May.

While the hundi received cash offerings of Rs 123.76 crore in June, the monthly collections rose to Rs 139.46 crore in July. The single-day hundi collection crossed Rs 5 crore and above on five days in July. On 4th, the hundi received Rs 6.18 crore, followed by Rs 5.58 crore on 11th, Rs 5.05 crore on 12th, Rs 5.45 crore on 14th and Rs 5.12 crore on 25th.

The number of darshans is also consistently increasing. In February, 10.97 lakh pilgrims had darshan at Tirumala temple, while the number rose to 19.72 lakh in March, 20.64 lakh in April, 22.62 lakh in May and 23.23 lakh in June.

In July, 23.37 lakh pilgrims had darshan at the hill temple, while 10,98,232 devotees tonsured their heads.

