NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: The youngest daughter of former chief minister late N. T. Rama Rao, K. Uma Maheswari, allegedly died by suicide at her apartment at Jubilee Hills on Monday.

The victim’s daughter Dikshitha, in her complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, stated that Uma Maheswari resorted to the extreme step due to health problems. Dikshitha informed the police that her mother went into her bedroom at 12 noon and latched the door from inside. She tried to call her mother as it was getting late for lunch. As Uma Maheswari did not respond, Dikshitha grew suspicious and at 2.30 pm called the police from her mobile.

“We broke open the bedroom and found her body,” a police officer said. Dikshitha stated that her mother was mentally depressed over her prolonged illness, the officer said.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC and shifted the victim's body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The victim’s brother and Tollywood actor Balakrishna, nephew Nara Lokesh and other family members received the body after post-mortem, the police said.

Former AP chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, a sister of the victim, and former union minister Daggubati Purandeswari, apart from other relatives, friends and film actors paid last respects to the victim. Uma Maheswari had eight brothers and three sisters.