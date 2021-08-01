Nation Other News 01 Aug 2021 Maoists threaten nur ...
Nation, In Other News

Maoists threaten nursery traders in Kukkunuru mandal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Telugu Desam, YSR Congress leaders and non-tribal farmers were asked to stop exploitation of small nursery growers
Maoist Week celebrations are underway in the Agency area from July 28 to August 3. (Photo: DC file)
KAKINADA: Maoist Week celebrations are underway in the Agency area from July 28 to August 3. Even as police strongly feel that there is no significance of Maoist activities in West Godavari district, the outlawed group created a stir in Kukkunuru mandal on Saturday by pasting pamphlets with red clothes at the panchayat office at Veluru, a merged village from Telangana as part of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

There was a threat to nursery owners, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress leaders and non-tribal farmers who were asked to stop exploitation of small nursery growers. They warned that they would meet the same fate as that of one Ramireddy who was murdered in a public court in Banjara Gudem. The same pamphlets were pasted at Amaravaram panchayat a week back.

 

The pamphlet, written in the name of CPI (Maoist) Party of Communist Party of India, stated that some TD and YSRC leaders were colluding with big nursery traders, who come from outside and purchase at cheap rates from small growers and sell them at exorbitant prices.

If these leaders and traders don’t change their attitude, they face elimination, said the pamphlets, adding that TD and YSRC leaders had formed a syndicate.

Though non-tribal farmers have got land compensation for Polavaram Project, they are still cultivating and doing injustice to the poor tribal people in the mandal, which should be stopped forthwith, it said.

 

Meanwhile, Kukkunuru Circle Inspector Durga Prasad said that the pamphlets appearing at Veleru and Amaravaram villages, pasted by the Maoists were similar. They were investigating whether the pamphlets were really written by Maoists or not. A case has been registered on the issue.

Meanwhile, it is said that the non-tribal farmers are worried over the threatening letter. They said that cultivation is their livelihood but if the government settles their R&R packages, they would immediately vacate the villages.

Tags: maoists, kukkunuru mandal, polavaram irrigation project, cpi (maoist) party, nursery farmers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


