01 Aug 2021
Nation, In Other News

Experimental physical hearing in Telangana courts from Aug 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 1:41 am IST
HC also gives virtual option to advocates
Telangana High Court. (PTI)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 cases in the state are falling, the Telangana High Court has decided to go for a conditional physical hearing in courts from August 9 on an experimental basis. It has mandated that only advocates and party-in-person, who have taken both vaccinations, will be allowed to the court hall rooms to submit their pleadings. After showing that their case has been listed for hearing, they have to keep their vaccination certificate.

This condition will be applied to all the courts in the state.

 

The High Court made it clear that the partial virtual hearing, as well as partial physical hearings, will continue in the High Court. Advocates who would like to go for virtual hearing should inform the Registry in advance.

The High Court has ordered all judicial officers of the district courts and lower courts to take up the final hearing matters or those close to disposal, either in virtual or physical hearing apart from hearing urgent matters.

Tags: telangana high court, physical hearings, virtual lawyers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


