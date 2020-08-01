130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
Nation Other News 01 Aug 2020 Increase in COVID-19 ...
Nation, In Other News

Increase in COVID-19 beds at Osmania hospital leads to oxygen problems

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 1, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
With nearly all patients on supplementary oxygen, doctors unable to maintain the required oxygen pressure
Doctors are using oxygen cylinders as a fallback measure. (Representational image: AFP)
 Doctors are using oxygen cylinders as a fallback measure. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The increase in beds to admit Covid-19 patients at Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has led to difficulties in an oxygen shortage. Doctors are using bulk oxygen cylinders to cope with the requirement.

The temporary in-charge superintendent of the hospital, Dr Pandu Naik said the situation has arisen because the hospital added an extra 100 oxygen beds for Covid-19 suspect patients. He added that there was no need for any panic.

 

However, another doctor at the hospital said, “The oxygen situation leaves much to be desired. We are struggling to keep patients going with the low pressure of oxygen that is available through the pipelines.”

He added, “The best we are able to do is to make available four to six litres of oxygen per minute for most of the patients in the Covid-19 wards. Some of them with really low oxygen levels require 12-14 litres per minute.”

Most of the Covid-19 suspect patients admitted at OGH are experiencing blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels of 40, 50, 60 and 70, it is learnt. The minimum SpO2 levels should be 95, which indicates good lung function.

 

According to one doctor, anyone with less than an SpO2 level of 85 needs 8-10 litres of oxygen per minute, those whose levels are between 85-90 need six litres and those with 90 or more need four litres. “With nearly everyone on supplementary oxygen, we are unable to maintain these pressures. Several of the patients are aged people with serious co-morbidities and we are losing some of them,” the doctor said.

It was learnt that the hospital had just three Continuous Positive Air Pressure machines in the Covid-19 wards, which the doctors say are not enough. Also, a doctor said, “we just have two nurses on duty in each shift for all of the patients. We need one nurse for every four patients but the contract nursing staff have been on strike.”

 

Dr Naik said work was on to increase the diameter of the oxygen supply pipes in the Covid-19 wards and that the issue was taken to the notice of the Director of Medical Education and the state government.

...
Tags: oxygen supply, osmania general hospital, osmania covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A Covid fatality is stretchered away for cremation. (Representational image: PTI)

Amid rising Covid-19 deaths, Hyderabad quietly plans to set up 5 new crematoria

Photo for representational purposes only.

Miscreants destroy sculptures worth Rs 45 lakh, dump them near Himayatsagar

A tailor makes masks in Kolkata. (PTI)

COVID-19: India crosses 17-lakh cases mark after record surge in a single day

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan (left) and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor approves bill to establish three capitals for truncated state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham