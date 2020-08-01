130th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 01 Aug 2020
Nation, In Other News

Amid rising Covid-19 deaths, Hyderabad quietly plans to set up 5 new crematoria

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 1, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
These are LPG-powered crematoria, capable of disposing of a body in 2 hours
A Covid fatality is stretchered away for cremation. (Representational image: PTI)
 A Covid fatality is stretchered away for cremation. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has quietly finalised tenders to set up five LPG-fuelled crematoria at different locations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. The crematoria were planned against the backdrop of difficulties in cremating the bodies of Covid-19 fatalities.

The government has not revealed where these units will be built but are likely to be installed at Hindu cremation ground in the Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Uppal and Kukatpally zones.Two crematoria will be operational in a week and other three in 15 days. They cost Rs 70 lakh each.

 

The LPG-fuelled crematoria can cremate a body in two hours, against the four hours an electric facility would need. They consume less energy.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths, authorities said they would construct the crematoria on a priority basis. The government had proposed to upgrade the electric crematorium in Balapur but dropped the idea after several allegations were levelled against it.

Officials said the LPG-based crematoriums will be operated 24/7. An official said such crematoria are used extensively the world over and are eco-friendly.

 

No new graveyards or crematoria will be constructed until the Covid-19 crisis ends.

A senior municipal admin official said each crematorium would dispose of at least 12 bodies per day. “Until the situation becomes normal, these crematoria will be used extensively.” He said mobile crematoria that were showcased by private organisations were not approved.

The official said GHMC zonal commissioners were asked to expedite repairs to defunct cremation platforms and address issues like construction of temporary sheds and compound walls at the earliest. He said GHMC personnel should be made to work in shifts.

 

