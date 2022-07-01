GHMC officials said activating a button triggers a red light for vehicles that is in place for 15 seconds, consequently helping pedestrians walk past hassle-free. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: The GHMC has developed advanced pelican crossings to prevent traffic accidents and save pedestrians. GHMC officials said activating a button triggers a red light for vehicles that is in place for 15 seconds, consequently helping pedestrians walk past hassle-free.

Officials said that 68 of the 94 proposed signs have already been installed, following the suggestions made by the traffic police. “GHMC is working to prevent accidents and provide safe crossing for the public by installing pelican signals at schools and colleges,” the officials added.