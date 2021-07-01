Nation Other News 01 Jul 2021 Bengaluru riots case ...
Nation, In Other News

Bengaluru riots case: NIA arrests key conspirator Syed Abbas

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 8:11 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 8:11 am IST
Abbas, 38, was involved in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, 2020, at the KG Halli police station
The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator and absconding accused, Syed Abbas for his alleged involvement in the KG Halli Riot case of Bengaluru.

According to a release by the NIA, Abbas, 38, was involved in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, 2020, at the KG Halli police station.

 

The case was originally registered as FIR on August 12, 2020, relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside Kadugondana Halli Police Station, Bengaluru in the late evening of August 11, 2020.

"The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to K G Halli Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire," the NIA said.

NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation. Earlier, NIA had charge-sheeted 138 accused persons in the case.

 

The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge-sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station.

Accused Abbas was produced before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, and taken on six days custody by NIA.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

...
Tags: national investigation agency (nia), kg halli police, bengaluru riots
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Horoscope 01 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)

India says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham