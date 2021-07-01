Nation Other News 01 Jul 2021 Andhra CM seeks PM&# ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra CM seeks PM's intervention in row with Telangana over hydel project on Krishna

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 10:51 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 10:51 am IST
The Andhra cabinet had on Wednesday strongly condemned the attitude of the Telangana government
Earlier, the Telangana government had condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for "illegal projects" on the Krishna river. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Earlier, the Telangana government had condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for "illegal projects" on the Krishna river. (Photo: PTI/File)

Amaravati: In the continuing row between the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the hydel project on the Krishna River, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Andhra cabinet had on Wednesday strongly condemned the attitude of the Telangana government regarding the usage of the Krishna river water for hydropower generation.

 

While speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, the state's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar also criticised Telangana Ministers for using provocative language and verbally attacking former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

"Power generation is based on irrigation demands and Telangana is committing a vicious act by generating hydroelectricity even after objection by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The state cabinet has condemned this act and would retaliate to their actions by all means," the minister said.

 

Assuring that the AP government is ready to bring projects under KRMB if required, Kumar said, "Telangana has been extending various projects like Palamuru, Dindi, Nettempadu without permission. AP government will write a letter to the KRMB on how Telangana is generating power illegally and would request them to cut down the wastage of water in 299 TMC of water allocated to them."

Kumar also said that the state government has been constructing irrigation projects as per the regulations and is using the water allocated to the state.

 

The minister said, "Full capacity of 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu can be drawn only if water level reaches 881 ft in Srisailam. The water level should reach 854 ft at least to draw 5,000-6,000 cusecs."

He also said that Telangana can draw 6 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water at 800 ft level.

"Andhra Pradesh has been not able to draw Krishna flood water as water will be touching 881ft-885ft only for 15-20 days and to draw water at full capacity in less time, capacity should be increased by setting up lifts at 800ft level," he added.

 

Earlier, the Telangana government had condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for "illegal projects" on the Krishna river. They even said that the Andhra government was not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, and the Telangana Cabinet had decided to launch a campaign among the people about the heavy losses that the irrigation sector in the state would incur due to the projects.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the State cabinet resented the Andhara Pradesh state government's illegal construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme's right canal.

 

The irrigation department officials informed the Telangana state government that they have already approached the National Green Tribunal on the illegal Andhra Pradesh Projects matter and cases are also filed in the Supreme Court. The Cabinet severely condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, it added.

...
Tags: krishna river, hydel project, hydel power project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)

Govt panel refuses SII permission to conduct Phase 2, 3 trials of Covavax on children

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

The arrested brothers have been remanded to judicial custody, the NIA said adding that further investigation is underway. (Representational image: ANI)

NIA arrests 2 Lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham