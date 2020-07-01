Telangana's Kondapochamma Sagar breaches; Village, fields flooded

Hyderabad: The right canal of Kondapochamma Sagar project suffered a breach on Tuesday morning at Shivar Venkatapur village in Markook mandal of Siddipet district. According to villagers, the breach occurred at around 7 a.m. due to which their village got flooded with Godavari water.

The water also submerged fields adjoining the village, where paddy, vegetable and other crops had been planted. The canal supplies water to irrigation tanks in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet as also Alair, Bommalaramaram and M. Turkapally mandals in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to officials of the irrigation department, their staff reached the point of breach and filled it to arrest leakage of water. Engineers are looking into the cause for breach, which occurred when water was released during early hours of Tuesday to fill the tanks downstream in Siddipet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Villagers of Venkatapur said the breach occurred about three kilometres away from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli village of the district.

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was inaugurated by the CM on May 29. Earlier too on June 12, the left and right canals suffered breaches following which KCR made a surprise visit to the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir.