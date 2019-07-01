Cricket World Cup 2019

Trinamool Congress supports extension of President's rule in Kashmir

Published Jul 1, 2019, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 5:09 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months.
He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control. (Photo: ANI)
 He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control.

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lend support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and extension of President Rule in the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also announced in Rajya Sabha that his party will support the extension by six months of the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir which is ending on Tuesday.

 

Both the Bills were passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha on Friday.

This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months, starting July 3.

He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control.

