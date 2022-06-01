Hyderabad flights redirected owing to bad weather

Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.(Representational image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Due to bad weather conditions, flights which were supposed to land at Hyderabad International Airport were diverted to other airports on Tuesday evening.

According to the authorities of India Meteorological Department, the weather condition at the Shamshabad airport was bad due to thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, leading to the loss of visibility percentage, making it difficult for the aircraft to land.

Flight number 6E 7229 Rajahmundry to Hyderabad that departed from Rajahmundry at 5:30 pm was supposed to land at 6:35 pm at Hyderabad was diverted to Bangalore, flight number AI 544 Delhi to Hyderabad which started at 4:50 pm was supposed to land after two-and-half-hour was also diverted to Bangalore.

Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.

The airlines' authorities worked on alternate arrangements for passengers and there was no news of any emergency landing in any of the airports.