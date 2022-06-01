Nation Other News 01 Jun 2022 Hyderabad flights re ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad flights redirected owing to bad weather

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 1, 2022, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 9:55 am IST
Weather condition at the Shamshabad airport was bad due to thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, leading to poor visibility
Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.(Representational image: DC)
 Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.(Representational image: DC)

 HYDERABAD: Due to bad weather conditions, flights which were supposed to land at Hyderabad International Airport were diverted to other airports on Tuesday evening.

According to the authorities of India Meteorological Department, the weather condition at the Shamshabad airport was bad due to thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, leading to the loss of visibility percentage, making it difficult for the aircraft to land.

 

Flight number 6E 7229 Rajahmundry to Hyderabad that departed from Rajahmundry at 5:30 pm was supposed to land at 6:35 pm at Hyderabad was diverted to Bangalore, flight number AI 544 Delhi to Hyderabad which started at 4:50 pm was supposed to land after two-and-half-hour was also diverted to Bangalore.

Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.

The airlines' authorities worked on alternate arrangements for passengers and there was no news of any emergency landing in any of the airports.

 

...
Tags: shamshabad airport, flights diverted, bad weather conditions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials said the presence of new sub variants was not a cause for concern. This might cause a spike in cases only in some pockets of the population. (Representational image: PTI)

Four cases of new Omicron variants in RR, Medchal districts

A case was booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC and 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. (Representational image)

Couple drowns babies, kills self

Telugu TV actress Maithili.

TV actor suicide bid: Father accuses cops of inaction

The ministry also said that the nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices not adjusted for inflation, in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Indian GDP grew 8.7% in FY22



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Conclave to debate birthplace of Lord Hanuman

Referring to Valmiki Ramayana, Mahant Govind Das of Kishkindha has claimed that Lord Hanuman was born in Kishkindha. (Representational image)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->