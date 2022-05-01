Nation Other News 01 May 2022 Vizag city has over ...
Nation, In Other News

Vizag city has over one lakh stray dogs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published May 1, 2022, 9:16 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 1:57 pm IST
GVMC going slow on strays’ birth control, activists allege
GVMC and VSPCA jointly conducted an animal birth control (ABC) programme in 1998, when people demanded mass elimination of stray dogs. In later years, GVMC and VSPCA launched their programmes separately. — DC Image
 GVMC and VSPCA jointly conducted an animal birth control (ABC) programme in 1998, when people demanded mass elimination of stray dogs. In later years, GVMC and VSPCA launched their programmes separately. — DC Image

VISAKHAPATNAM: Smart City Visakhapatnam has over 1.12 lakh stray dogs in eight GVMC zones from Bhimili to Anakapalli, according to latest figures of the corporation’s public health department.

The dog census was conducted by animal husbandry department as part of its periodical survey of all animals living within the city limits.

 

Animal activists say one fourth of the dogs perished during two spells of Covid-19 pandemic, as street vending of food got shuttered all over the city. Animal lovers too were prevented by police from distributing food.

“Yet the dog population has been increasing annually at the rate of 20 percent,” pointed out founder president of Visakha Society for Protection and Care of Animals (VSPCA) Pradeep Nath.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Nath said several guidelines have been issued by Animal Welfare Board of India and Ministry of Environment on birth control among dogs to contain their population as well as administration of anti-rabies vaccine, so that dog population remains static in human habitats.

 

Initially, GVMC and VSPCA jointly conducted an animal birth control (ABC) programme in 1998, when people demanded mass elimination of stray dogs. In later years, GVMC and VSPCA launched their programmes separately. “We are following guidelines strictly and have better infrastructure to conduct ABC, unlike GVMC that lacks human touch in catching dogs, operating on them and taking post operative care,” Nath maintained.

However, GVMC veterinary officer Dr. Kishore Nathi said GVMC and VSPCA are performing 6,000 ABC surgeries each annually. They are supported by animal husbandry department, which conducts around 2,000 surgeries per annum.

 

“We have improved our post operative care with recent installation of facilities for dogs, said to be the most loyal among all animals on earth,” Dr. Kishore said. He underlined that anti-rabies vaccines are being given to 15,000 dogs every year.

...
Tags: stray dogs in vizag, dogs perished during pandemic, visakha society for protection and care of animals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Madurai Government Medical College organised a welcome reception for the first-year students on Saturday. (Image via ANI)

Charak Shapath instead of Hippocratic Oath: Notice issued to Madurai Medical College

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

PC George. (File)

Senior Kerala politician arrested for controversial remarks against Muslims

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->