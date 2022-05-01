Nation Other News 01 May 2022 Kids, teen in Hydera ...
Kids, teen in Hyderabad have lowest vax cover in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 1, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Officials have attributed Hyderabad's low coverage to hesitancy among private schools to conduct vaccination drives on campuses
A health worker inoculates a girl with a dose of the Covid-19 Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for people in the 12-14 age group at a school. (Photo: AFP)
Hyderabad: Even as Covid cases are on the rise, Hyderabad has one of the lowest vaccination coverage in the state for 12-14 and 15-17 age groups.

As per data published in the health department Covid bulletin, 57 per cent of children in the 12-14 age bracket had taken the first dose of the vaccine, much lower than the state average of 86 per cent. The second dose coverage of 22 per cent in the city for the age group lagged way behind the state average of 33 per cent.

 

For the 15-17 group too, 71 per cent of the teens had got the first dose, compared to 91 per cent statewide, while the coverage of second dose was 48 per cent against the state average of 77 per cent.

Health officials have attributed Hyderabad's low coverage to hesitancy among private schools to allow officials to conduct vaccination drives on campuses, as well as among parents.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr J. Venkati said parents of some private schools had even submitted letters stating that they did not want their wards to be administered the vaccine.

 

The figures in Medchal-Malkajgiri, which has a mostly urban population, also reflect this. The coverage of two doses for the 12-14 age bracket here is 16 per cent, even lower than in Hyderabad. For the 15-17 age group, the coverage of both doses is 61 per cent, better than Hyderabad but still lower than the state average.

The DMHO added that the health department was conducting awareness drives for minors to get vaccinated, and said many students might be waiting until they finish writing their exams before they take the shot.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 telangana, covid-19 vaccination
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


