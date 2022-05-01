Nation Other News 01 May 2022 Detention illegal, s ...
Detention illegal, says AP Gems park ‘trespassers’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 1, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Court grants conditional bail to accused on surrender
Member of Parliament T.G. Venkatesh (in picture), who is booked as A-5, is said to be in Bengaluru and his nephew T.G. Vishwa Prasad, A-1, is in the US. — DC file photo
 Member of Parliament T.G. Venkatesh (in picture), who is booked as A-5, is said to be in Bengaluru and his nephew T.G. Vishwa Prasad, A-1, is in the US. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: On getting conditional bail from the X Metropolitan Sessions Court on Sunday, those arrested for trespassing into AP Gems and Jewellery Park land case on April 17 appeared before the Banjara Hills inspector.

Fifty-eight persons from a group of over 100 had been arrested for entering the jewellery park premises. Two of them, advocate Mithun Kumar Allu and Subash, escaped from custody the same day. While Subash is still at large, Mithun surrendered before the court on April 27 and was granted a conditional bail.

 

Meanwhile, member of Parliament T.G. Venkatesh, who is booked as A-5, is said to be in Bengaluru and his nephew T.G. Vishwa Prasad, A-1, is in the US.

“Police have framed false charges against me,” Mithun said and claimed that the Banjara Hills police had illegally detained one Mani who was in no way connected with the case. When Mani on Friday reported about his illegal detention before the court, a memo was issued to Banjara Hills inspector K. Nageshwar Rao.

Nageshwar Rao refused to answer queries about the memo when this correspondent contacted him.

 

...
Tags: conditonal bail, ap gems and jewellery park land case, mp t g venkatesh accused-5, tg vishwa prasad a-1
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


