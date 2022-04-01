Nation Other News 01 Apr 2022 Hyderabad: Only 1.8K ...
Hyderabad: Only 1.8K cops for 70L people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:19 am IST
In effect, the ratio translates to one police officer for 4,000 citizens
It may be noted that the state government, while announcing 80,000 government posts, had stipulated that at least 18,343 vacancies in the city police department had to be accommodated on a priority basis. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad:  The city police are bearing the brunt of the constant increase in narcotic and cybercrime cases as it has only 1,800 personnel who are responsible for the safety of 70 lakh citizens spread over the city’s five zones. In effect, the ratio translates to one police officer for 4,000 citizens.

Following new recruitments, the ratio could be one police personal for 2,000 citizens. “Though our strength is less, our police tops the country when it comes to controlling crime and detecting cases,” city police commissioner C.V. Anand told Deccan Chronicle here on Thursday.

 

“We are hoping that the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board would be calling for applications to posts like Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) sub-inspectors and constables by an early date,” he said. Towards this, they have already started pre-recruitment training to the aspirants by providing study material, preparing them for physical measurement tests (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET), physical training. These are being overseen by the in-charge zonal DCPs.

It may be noted that the state government, while announcing 80,000 government posts, had stipulated that at least 18,343 vacancies in the city police department had to be accommodated on a priority basis. A majority of the new recruits will be for lower cadre posts.

 

 

