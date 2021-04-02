Nation Other News 01 Apr 2021 Statewide vaccinatio ...
Nation, In Other News

Statewide vaccination drive to complete in three months: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2021, 4:37 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 4:37 am IST
The CM urged all eligible persons aged above 45 to get vaccinated
During the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati took the jabs at Ward 140 of the Secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur, initiating the vaccination process. (Photo: DC/Tejo Roy)
 During the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati took the jabs at Ward 140 of the Secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur, initiating the vaccination process. (Photo: DC/Tejo Roy)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that the Coronovirus vaccination drive in the state would be completed in 90 days. During the day, Reddy and his wife Bharati took the jabs at Ward 140 of the Secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur, initiating the vaccination process.

The CM urged all eligible persons aged above 45 to get vaccinated. Reiterating that coexistence with Covid is inevitable, the CM said vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

 

The CM said a house-to-house survey would be conducted with village volunteers and Asha workers ensuring that every eligible person got the jabs done. Volunteers would be collecting the details, enrolling people, and giving them the vaccination date.

As a precautionary measure, an ambulance will be made available along with the health staff at the secretariat.

After the vaccination, the CM was under medical observation for a while. Ministers Alla Nani, Mekathoti Sucharita, Sriranganatha Raju, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Kilari Rosaiah, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and others were present.

 

...
Tags: jagan gets vaccinated, jagan and his wife gets vaccinated, ap vaccination, vaccination for 45 above, vaccination in three months in ap, jagan, covid cases in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur


Horoscope 02 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TD state president Atchannaidu said they had not decided on boycotting the MPTC and ZPTC elections and would take a decision after the meeting with the SEC. — DC file photo

Telugu Desam likely to boycott MPTC, ZPTC elections

The situation is worse for BPC students, heading for the medical courses, who have to take practical exams in the next two weeks. — Representational image/DC

Shutdown affects junior college students, demand reopening ahead of exams

TRSMA president condemned the decision of shutting down educational institutions citing the spread of Coronavirus in certain schools when the fact is that even Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made it clear that there was no life threat to children. — Representational image/DC

TRSMA demands reopening of all educational institutions

YSRC leaders refuted the allegations about forceful relocation of people and stated that the YSRC government wished to rescue locals living on the banks of the Krishna river by completing the construction of the retaining wall. — DC file photo

YSRC, TD spar over flood retaining wall on banks of River Krishna



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. (DC image)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham