Statewide vaccination drive to complete in three months: CM Jagan

During the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati took the jabs at Ward 140 of the Secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur, initiating the vaccination process. (Photo: DC/Tejo Roy)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that the Coronovirus vaccination drive in the state would be completed in 90 days. During the day, Reddy and his wife Bharati took the jabs at Ward 140 of the Secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur, initiating the vaccination process.

The CM urged all eligible persons aged above 45 to get vaccinated. Reiterating that coexistence with Covid is inevitable, the CM said vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The CM said a house-to-house survey would be conducted with village volunteers and Asha workers ensuring that every eligible person got the jabs done. Volunteers would be collecting the details, enrolling people, and giving them the vaccination date.

As a precautionary measure, an ambulance will be made available along with the health staff at the secretariat.

After the vaccination, the CM was under medical observation for a while. Ministers Alla Nani, Mekathoti Sucharita, Sriranganatha Raju, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Kilari Rosaiah, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and others were present.