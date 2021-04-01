Nation Other News 01 Apr 2021 After 132 years, Ind ...
Nation, In Other News

After 132 years, Indian Army disbands military farms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 1, 2021, 7:18 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 8:48 am IST
The military farms were set up with sole requirement of supplying hygienic milk to troops in various garrisons across British India
A flag ceremony was held to officially close down the military farms records in Delhi Cantonment Grounds. — By arrangement
 A flag ceremony was held to officially close down the military farms records in Delhi Cantonment Grounds. — By arrangement

New Delhi: After supplying milk to Indian Army for 132 years, Military farms on Wednesday were officially disbanded. 

The Flag ceremony of the Military Farms Records Delhi Cantonment was held on Wednesday. 

 

The military farms were set up with sole requirement of supplying hygienic milk to troops in various garrisons across British India. They played an important role before the white revolution or Operation Flood was launched in 1970s to make India self dependent in milk production. 

In August 2017, the Defence Ministry had announced a series of reform measures for the Indian Army which included shutting down the military farms. 

The military farms in India are spread over more than 20,000 acres of defence land across the country in cities such as Ambala, Kolkata, Srinagar, Agra, Pathankot, Lucknow, Meerut, Allahabad and Guwahati.

 

First Military farm was raised on 1st February 1889 at Allahabad. After independence Military Farms flourished with 30,000 heads of cattle in 130 Military Farms all over India in varied Agro-climatic conditions. Military Farms were even established in Leh and Kargil in late 1990s, with the role of supply of fresh and hygienic milk to troops at their locations on daily basis. Another major task was management of large tracts of defence land, production and supply of Baled Hay to animal holding units.  

For more than a century Military Farms with their dedication and commitment supplied 3.5 crore litres of milk. It is credited with pioneering the technique of Artificial Insemination of cattle and introduction of organised dairying in India. 

 

During 1971 war, military farms supplied milk at the Western and Eastern war fronts as well as during Kargil operations to the Northern Command. In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, they established "Project Freiswal", credited to be the world's largest cattle cross-breeding program. They also teamed up with DRDO in development of Bio-Fuel.  

...
Tags: hygienic milk to troops, military farms records delhi cantonment, military farms, first military farm allahabad, military farms leh kargil, 1971 war, project fresiwal, military farms drdo bio-fuel, white revolution, operation flood
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 01 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In the interest of customer convenience and safety in the use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction. — Representational image

RBI extends timeline to comply with new rule for online transactions by 6 months

Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Pakistan approves resumption of bilateral trade with India

The state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers. — Representational image/AFP

New AP power tariff scraps minimum power charges, reduces unit cost

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

Ex-CJ Ranjan Gogoi case: SC hints at possible larger conspiracy

The SC order on setting up the Justice A.K. Patnaik Committee had said that it will not inquire into the “alleged misbehaviour” involving former CJI Gogoi. — PTI

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham