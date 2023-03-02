Vizag airport to receive 18 special aircraft

Space for landing 18 special aircraft at Visakhapatnam Airport created for two day Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4. (Representational photo)

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Airport has created the space for landing 18 special aircraft over the next two days that will bring national and international delegates to the two day Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4.

Three helipads have been readied at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds, the venue of the summit, to airlift the delegates from the airport.

Nodal officials would escort the delegates from the hotels to the venue. Around 750 hotel rooms have been booked at the official level while the participants booked around 1,000 additional rooms on their own.

In all 5,000 delegates including teams from foreign countries are expected for the two-day event.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the summit. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, central ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal and others would be housed at the venue itself. Tight security has been made for this exclusive hall.

Registration of delegates began on Wednesday through 12 special counters at the venue.

Some 4,000 delegates can have their lunch at the venue in a huge hall specially created for the occasion, an industry source said.

The state would unveil an AP Pavilion which would showcase its activities and products in the specially designed 137 stalls. These stalls exhibit items titled start-ups, country arena, renewable energy, textiles, handlooms, tourism, automobiles, IT and Electronics, pharmacy, health, logistics, fertilisers and food.

District collector Dr A. Mallikarjuna said around Rs 100 crore was spent on the beautification of the city and all the works would be completed by Thursday evening.

“A dry run will be conducted from the airport to the venue along with police personnel and the fire services department. Another run would be conducted from the beach resort where the delegates would be housed, to the venue,’’ he said.