Telangana HC questions delay in appointments to SC, ST Commission

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Tuesday questioned the state government for delaying the appointments of a chairperson and members to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission in the state.

The division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the principal secretary, the Scheduled Castes development department, and the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, directing them to duly furnish reasons in this regard. It adjourned the matter to April 13.

The bench issued the notices while hearing a PIL filed against the vacancies, as several issues were pending before the commission and the people were not able to get their grievances addressed. The commission has been defunct since February 2021.

While issuing notices to the government, the bench made it clear that the pendency of this PIL will not be a bar to the government to fill up the vacancies.