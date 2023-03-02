  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Mar 2023 LPG cylinders to cos ...
Nation, In Other News

LPG cylinders to cost Rs 50 more for domestic users

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 12:27 am IST
There are around 1,13,64,000 domestic household consumers in the state who will be affected by the price hike.(File photo: PTI)
 There are around 1,13,64,000 domestic household consumers in the state who will be affected by the price hike.(File photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Domestic and commercial users of LPG cylinders were in for a rude shock on Wednesday as oil companies hiked the price of the domestic 14.2-kilogram cylinder by Rs 50 and commercial 19-kg cylinder by Rs 351.5.

With the hikes, a 14.2-kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,155 and a 19-kg commercial one Rs 2,325 in Hyderabad. Further, LPG distributors said they expect the costs to rocket further, later this year.

This marks the second time that the price of LPG cylinders has been hiked this financial year, following a Rs 100-hike on domestic cylinder cost on July 1, 2022. For comparison, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 589.5 in May 2020.

The Central government pays a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to 9.58 crore poor families, who got free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Other consumers have no respite.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the president of Telangana LPG Distributors Association, said, “After seven months, this increased happened. We are forecasting a further increase in coming months, as market determine prices for the domestic cylinder. It is expected to reach Rs 1,325, approximately.”

Accordingly, the news has not gone down well with commercial establishments like restaurants and hotels, who said that they are not being given a scope to recover from losses incurred during the Covid-induced lockdowns.

Mustafa Majaz Hussain, of Have More Hotels in Secunderabad, said, “This will be an excess burden on the hotel and food industry, as our expenses go up and we have to charge customers more. The Ramzan season also starts on March 22, and the increased cost will adversely impact the hotel industry. After the shock of Covid lockdown, the market is slowly adjusting, but this rate hike is another blow.”

There are around 1,13,64,000 domestic household consumers in the state who will be affected by the price hike.

Bhagyashri Chandrashaker, a resident of Borabanda, said, “It may seem to the government that it’s just a Rs 50 hike per cylinder, but for middle-class families, this is an added burden as my husband is the sole breadwinner for a family of six.”

...
Tags: telangana news, oil companies, hyderabad news, central government, food industry, ramzan season, lpg cylinders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

While GO 58 was issued to regularise plots up to 125 sq yards for applicants from BPL (below poverty line) free of cost, GO 59 pertains to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category. (Representational image)

TS revises GO 59 for land regularisation under LRS

The state government is stepping up pressure once more on the issue of procurement. (Representational images: ANI)

TS govt-Centre headed for another Rabi paddy procurement showdown

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Twitterati slam college, education system after student commits suicide in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Well-planned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Now 'Shri Anna' will also benefit AIIMS patients: Shivraj Singh

CM Shivraj Singh reacted to the announcement and said that millets will now also benefit the patients.

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->