KCR cites Nizamsagar neglect as key reason for TS movement

Banswada: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that the neglected Nizamsagar project in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was a key reason for his fight for a separate Telangana.

“I thought separate statehood was the only solution to get the previous glory of Nizamsagar,” the Chief Minister said at a meeting at the Telangana Tirumala temple in Timmapur of Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister and his wife, Shobha, took part in the Sri Laxmi Goda Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam. The couple was welcomed by MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is also the Assembly Speaker, and his wife. Chandrashekar Rao presented a two-kilogram gold crown to the presiding deity at the temple.

Chandrashekar Rao presents a two-kilogram gold crown to the presiding deity at the temple. (Photo: @TSwithKCR)

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a 50 TMC ft capacity reservoir was proposed at Devunur in Medak on River Manjeera when Hyderabad existed in isolation.

“In united Andhra Pradesh, the proposal was set aside and the Singur project was constructed, reducing its storage capacity. Then, farmers and MLAs of undivided Nizamabad agitated for water from the Singur project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that presently, the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was ensuring water supply to Nizamsagar through Mallannasagar.

Besides, Chandrashekar Rao appreciated Srinivas Reddy for developing the temple and announced a grant of Rs 7 crore for the Telangana Tirumala temple and Rs 50 crore for the Banswada Assembly constituency.

For his part, the Speaker thanked the Chief Minister for the funds' sanction.

Minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, MPs B.B. Patil and K. R. Suresh Reddy, MLAs Gampa Govardhan, Bajireddy Govardhan, Hanmanth Shinde, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, A. Jeevan Reddy, Shakil and Jajala Surender, MLCs V. G. Goud and D. Rajeshwar Rao, Kamareddy collector Jitesh V. Patil and SP B. Srinivas Reddy were present.