  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Mar 2023 KCR cites Nizamsagar ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR cites Nizamsagar neglect as key reason for TS movement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Mar 1, 2023, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 7:47 am IST
Chief Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao pays his respects to the deity. (Photo: @TSwithKCR
 Chief Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao pays his respects to the deity. (Photo: @TSwithKCR

Banswada: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that the neglected Nizamsagar project in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was a key reason for his fight for a separate Telangana.

“I thought separate statehood was the only solution to get the previous glory of Nizamsagar,” the Chief Minister said at a meeting at the Telangana Tirumala temple in Timmapur of Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister and his wife, Shobha, took part in the Sri Laxmi Goda Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam. The couple was welcomed by MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is also the Assembly Speaker, and his wife. Chandrashekar Rao presented a two-kilogram gold crown to the presiding deity at the temple.

Chandrashekar Rao presents a two-kilogram gold crown to the presiding deity at the temple. (Photo: @TSwithKCR)

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a 50 TMC ft capacity reservoir was proposed at Devunur in Medak on River Manjeera when Hyderabad existed in isolation.

“In united Andhra Pradesh, the proposal was set aside and the Singur project was constructed, reducing its storage capacity. Then, farmers and MLAs of undivided Nizamabad agitated for water from the Singur project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that presently, the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was ensuring water supply to Nizamsagar through Mallannasagar.

Besides, Chandrashekar Rao appreciated Srinivas Reddy for developing the temple and announced a grant of Rs 7 crore for the Telangana Tirumala temple and Rs 50 crore for the Banswada Assembly constituency.

For his part, the Speaker thanked the Chief Minister for the funds' sanction.

Minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, MPs B.B. Patil and K. R. Suresh Reddy, MLAs Gampa Govardhan, Bajireddy Govardhan, Hanmanth Shinde, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, A. Jeevan Reddy, Shakil and Jajala Surender, MLCs V. G. Goud and D. Rajeshwar Rao, Kamareddy collector Jitesh V. Patil and SP B. Srinivas Reddy were present.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, united andhra pradesh, separate telangana, mallannasagar
Location: India, Telangana, Kamareddy


Horoscope 02 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

From January 1 till January 31, a total of 1,461 reports were received and a total of 195 cases were taken up for actions. There were 51 reports on the issue of account support, 1,337 reports on ban appeal, 45 cases on other support case and 21 cases on product support. — DC File Image

Banned 2.9 mn accounts in January "to combat abuse on our platform": WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (URF) from March 2-4. — PTI

Raisina Dialogue begins today

As many as 58 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 per cent complaining about the server connection, as per the Downdetector. — AP

Twitter services resume after facing global outage

When the boy, Rohith, started screaming, locals rushed and drove away the four dogs that had attacked the boy. By then, the boy had suffered bites on his head and hands. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs attack 7-year-old in Warangal



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->