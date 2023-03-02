  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Mar 2023 Jagan to arrive in V ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan to arrive in Vizag today evening for GIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening to inaugurate the two-day Global Investors’ Summit the next day.

The state government has made all arrangements for the summit, which is expected to bring together prominent dignitaries from different industries around the world. The summit will be a platform for investors and industrialists to announce their investment plans in Andhra Pradesh, which has emerged as India's fastest-growing state.

The inaugural session of the summit on Friday will feature keynote addresses by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal. Industrial captains participating in the summit from India include Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd; Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group; K.M. Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Hari Mohan Bangur, chairman, Shree Cement Ltd.; Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group; Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Finserv; and Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

After the inaugural session, there will be panel discussions involving all essential sectors. G.M. Rao, chairman, GMR Group; Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman, Century Ply Boards; Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director, Renew Power; Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Group; Cyrill Gutsch, founder and CEO, Parley for Advisors Oceans; Craig Cogut, founder and CEO, Pegasus Capital; Martin Eberhard, co-founder and former CEO, Tesla Inc.; Satya Tripathi, secretary general, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; and Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of Oberoi Group; will discuss opportunities offered by Andhra Pradesh.

On March 4, the second day of the summit, industrialists and AP government will sign memoranda of understanding for setting up industrial units in the state in different sectors. Dr Suchitra Ella, founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech; will speak on disease prevention and Dr Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, will talk on the revolution in pharmaceutical research and development.

There will be several industry-focused sessions, such as a discussion on Andhra's role in India's tech and data edge led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT; and a conversation on how Andhra can power India's sea trade by Sarbanand Sonowal, Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways.

The GIS 2023 is expected to be attended by delegates from over 40 countries, making it a truly global platform for businesses to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The summit will focus on “Advantage Andhra” and its impact on India's modern economy. The sessions will include discussions on sustainable development, India's tech and EV revolution, and India as a gateway to southeast Asia.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, investors, industrial units
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

While GO 58 was issued to regularise plots up to 125 sq yards for applicants from BPL (below poverty line) free of cost, GO 59 pertains to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category. (Representational image)

TS revises GO 59 for land regularisation under LRS

The state government is stepping up pressure once more on the issue of procurement. (Representational images: ANI)

TS govt-Centre headed for another Rabi paddy procurement showdown

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Twitterati slam college, education system after student commits suicide in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Well-planned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Now 'Shri Anna' will also benefit AIIMS patients: Shivraj Singh

CM Shivraj Singh reacted to the announcement and said that millets will now also benefit the patients.

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->