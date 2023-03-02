Jagan to arrive in Vizag today evening for GIS

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening to inaugurate the two-day Global Investors’ Summit the next day.

The state government has made all arrangements for the summit, which is expected to bring together prominent dignitaries from different industries around the world. The summit will be a platform for investors and industrialists to announce their investment plans in Andhra Pradesh, which has emerged as India's fastest-growing state.

The inaugural session of the summit on Friday will feature keynote addresses by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal. Industrial captains participating in the summit from India include Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd; Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group; K.M. Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Hari Mohan Bangur, chairman, Shree Cement Ltd.; Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group; Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Finserv; and Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

After the inaugural session, there will be panel discussions involving all essential sectors. G.M. Rao, chairman, GMR Group; Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman, Century Ply Boards; Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director, Renew Power; Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Group; Cyrill Gutsch, founder and CEO, Parley for Advisors Oceans; Craig Cogut, founder and CEO, Pegasus Capital; Martin Eberhard, co-founder and former CEO, Tesla Inc.; Satya Tripathi, secretary general, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; and Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of Oberoi Group; will discuss opportunities offered by Andhra Pradesh.

On March 4, the second day of the summit, industrialists and AP government will sign memoranda of understanding for setting up industrial units in the state in different sectors. Dr Suchitra Ella, founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech; will speak on disease prevention and Dr Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, will talk on the revolution in pharmaceutical research and development.

There will be several industry-focused sessions, such as a discussion on Andhra's role in India's tech and data edge led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT; and a conversation on how Andhra can power India's sea trade by Sarbanand Sonowal, Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways.

The GIS 2023 is expected to be attended by delegates from over 40 countries, making it a truly global platform for businesses to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The summit will focus on “Advantage Andhra” and its impact on India's modern economy. The sessions will include discussions on sustainable development, India's tech and EV revolution, and India as a gateway to southeast Asia.