  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Mar 2023 IMD predicts normal ...
Nation, In Other News

IMD predicts normal summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Mar 1, 2023, 7:29 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 7:29 am IST
The girl students at the Govt Girls High School Sultanbazar in Koti are quenching their thirst with minimum drinking water available in pots. Many students are bringing drinking water from their homes due to minimum drinking water availability in the school. (P.Surendra/DC)
 The girl students at the Govt Girls High School Sultanbazar in Koti are quenching their thirst with minimum drinking water available in pots. Many students are bringing drinking water from their homes due to minimum drinking water availability in the school. (P.Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: With Telangana dealing with an unusually warm February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday allayed fears of a hotter summer, stating that the mercury will be normal or even below normal.

S.C. Bhan, head of hydromet and agromet advisory services, IMD, noted during a virtual press conference that the monthly average maximum temperature in February nationwide was the highest since 1901.

“The monthly maximum temperatures in March are very likely to be normal (33-35ºC Celsius) and below normal as compared to other parts of the country. The minimum temperatures during MAM (March to May) will very likely be normal to below-normal (below 15ºC),” he said.

The rainfall during March will be normal to above-normal. The heat wave probability in the southern peninsula will remain low.

On the warm February, Bhan said, “We are living in a warming world and possible reasons for climate change for increased temperature could not be ruled out. The entire northern hemisphere got less rainfall.”

March will have fewer heat waves and April and May will have more, except in peninsular parts of the country, the IMD said.

Currently, a La Niña condition is prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region and is likely to weaken and turn to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral condition during the pre-monsoon season.

...
Tags: india meteorological department (imd), southern peninsula, s.c. bhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ambani family (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

AP state-level police recruitment board chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said these posts covered civil, men and women; and SCT reserve sub-inspectors. (Representational DC Image)

57,923 candidates qualify in written test for SI recruitment

DGP Rajendranath Reddy felicitated the officers who won the medals, at his office on Tuesday. (Image Source: Twitter))

AP police wins all-India third place at 66th Police Meet

Workers install markers along the proposed route for Hyderabad Airport Metro, at Nanakramguda road on Tuesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad Airport Metro survey ready



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

A family member mourns after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Chinese foreign minister to attend G-20 meeting on March 2

Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->