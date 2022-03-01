Nation Other News 01 Mar 2022 Nitin Gadkari lays f ...
Nation, In Other News

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones for 26 National Highway projects in Karnataka

ANI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 10:56 am IST
The projects, which will be spread across 925 km, are worth Rs 12,795 crore
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders laying the foundation stones. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders laying the foundation stones. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Hubballi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for 26 National Highway projects spread across 925 km worth Rs 12,795 crore in Karnataka in the presence of the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and others were also present on the occasion.

 

"Roads are not just meant for transport connectivity, they supplement economic, cultural and agricultural growth too," the Chief Minister said.

The Union and State governments should work together for the development of roads, said the Chief Minister expressing his readiness to offer goods and service tax (GST) and royalty exemption for cement, steel and other construction materials if the Union government could bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the projects. "A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed in this regard soon," he said.

 

The state government is ready to offer similar concessions in implementing the Bangalore Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project in Bengaluru and projects in cities like Gulbarga and Belagavi, Bommai added.

Praising the work of the Union minister, Bommai said, "Gadkari has made an immense contribution to the development of northern Karnataka. The completion of four-lane Hospet-Hubballi highway and Chitradurga-Hubballi highway has brought big relief from the problems and accidents for the people in this region."

...
Tags: national highway projects, nitin gadkari, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Latest From Nation

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. (Representational image: PTI)

Three hijab-clad students denied entry to Govt Women's College, Udupi

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala High Court verdict on MediaOne appeal against ban on Wednesday

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->