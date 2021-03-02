Nation Other News 01 Mar 2021 Crocodile kills man ...
Crocodile kills man in River Manjeera

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 4:35 am IST
G Ramulu from Esoipeta village of Sangareddy district was grazing his cattle near the river when crocodile dragged him into the water
Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man died of a crocodile attack close to the banks of River Manjeera on Sunday when he was trying to get one of his buffaloes back from the water to the shore.

According to a forest department official, G Ramulu from Esoipeta village in Pulkal Mandal of Sangareddy district was grazing his cattle near the river. One of his animals strayed into the water. As he went after the animal to get it back to the land, he happened to have passed by a crocodile’s nest with eggs in it. The crocodile felt threatened and attacked the man.”

 

The crocodile dragged Ramulu into the water and he could not save himself. The villagers refused to have a post-mortem done on the body.

Manjeera river and its dam are popular weekend destinations for many from the city. The river and the reservoir are a declared Mugger Crocodile sanctuary.

Last year, after a crocodile was spotted near Pasalwadi, officials had cautioned people to remain safe. As per the 2017 census of crocodiles in the sanctuary, this is home to 171 muggers.

Tags: crocodile kills man in river manjeera, g ramulu from esoipeta village, man killed by crocodile in telangana, telangana man killed by crocodile
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


