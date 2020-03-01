Nation Other News 01 Mar 2020 Quarantined Kerala m ...
Quarantined Kerala man dies, final Covid-19 test results awaited

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 1, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Backtracking and quarantining people in the contact list will be done only if the final test result is positive
PTI file photo shows medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college.
The Kerala health authorities are waiting for the final result of coronavirus test of the 36 year old Kannur native who died in the Ernakulam government medical college on Saturday. Though first sample of his fluids tested negative at National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, result of the second sample is yet to be received from NIV, Pune.

“We have not received the result from NIV, Pune. The dead body has been kept in the freezer facility set up at the isolation ward. All precautionary measures have been taken. Backtracking and quarantining people in the contact list will be done only if the final test result is positive,” sources at medical college said.

 

Meanwhile, health minister K.K Shylaja said that post-mortem has to be conducted to find out the reason for the youngster’s death.

The youngster who was working in Covid-19 hit Malaysia for more than two years reached Kochi on Thursday midnight. Since he was suffering from coronavirus symptoms like pneumonia, fever and breathlessness, he was immediately shifted to Ernakulam medical college. Initially he was admitted to the isolation ward and later put on ventilator support.

The patient had other health complications like severe diabetes and ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition in people with uncontrolled diabetes.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have been put under quarantine in Ernakulam district. Only one person is quarantined at the medical college isolation ward and all others are under home quarantine. A total of 40 persons are under isolation in the district now.

Tags: kerala coronavirus, ernakulam medical college
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


