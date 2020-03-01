Maneater leopard mauls baby in Tumakuru, Karnataka

The baby was playing in the yard of a farmhouse when she was attacked by the leopard.

Tumakuru: A two and half year baby was mauled to death by a leopard at an isolated farmhouse in the village of Bychanahalli in Tumakuru district of Karnataka last evening. The baby was playing in the yard of the farmhouse at around 8 pm and the pet dog was nearby. A leopard attacked the dog and the baby came in the way and was dragged away by the leopard. The mutiliated body of the baby was found about 150 m away.

After the incident, deputy conservator of forests Girish sought permission from the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Sanjay Mohan to shoot four leopards that have been on the prowl in the region.

“We do not know which of the four is a maneater and have sought permission to shoot them,” a senior forest official told Deccan Chronicle today.

This is the fourth incident of leopards mauling humans in Tumakuru in recent months. In 2019, leopards have killed three people in Kunigal, Gubbi and Tumakuru talukas.