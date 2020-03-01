Nation Other News 01 Mar 2020 Maneater leopard mau ...
Nation, In Other News

Maneater leopard mauls baby in Tumakuru, Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Mar 1, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Fourth incident of leopards attacking humans in recent months
The baby was playing in the yard of a farmhouse when she was attacked by the leopard.
 The baby was playing in the yard of a farmhouse when she was attacked by the leopard.

Tumakuru: A two and half year baby was mauled to death by a leopard at an isolated farmhouse in the village of Bychanahalli in Tumakuru district of Karnataka last evening. The baby was playing in the yard of the farmhouse at around 8 pm and the pet dog was nearby. A leopard attacked the dog and the baby came in the way and was dragged away by the leopard. The mutiliated body of the baby was found about 150 m away.

After the incident, deputy conservator of forests Girish sought permission from the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Sanjay Mohan to shoot four leopards that have been on the prowl in the region.

 

“We do not know which of the four is a maneater and have sought permission to shoot them,” a senior forest official told Deccan Chronicle today.

This is the fourth incident of leopards mauling humans in Tumakuru in recent months. In 2019, leopards have killed three people in Kunigal, Gubbi and Tumakuru talukas.

...
Tags: maneater leopard, leopard attack, tumakuru, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Tumakuru


Latest From Nation

Representational image

Pope Francis expels Kerala priest who impregnated minor

Home Minister Amit Shah greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. PTI photo

'Go Back' slogans greet Amit shah in Kolkata

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad(left), and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban groups top political leader, shake hands after signing the peace agreement (PTI Photo)

What India said on US-Taliban peace deal

Delhi Police Special Commissioner SN Srivastava gestures as he takes charge as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi at New Police Headquarters, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Priority to restore communal harmony: Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Baramulla: Army officer dies trying to save his dog from fire

Representational image

Afghan solder with ‘Kerala hands’ dies in bomb blast

File photo of Major Abdul Rahim of the Afghan army who received a transplant of hands from a Kerala accident victim.

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Wall collapse in Hyderabad kills 3 kids in sleep

Representational image

Farmer on the run after death of elephants in his sugarcane field

The carcass of one of the two elephants lies in a sugarcane field at Karalavadi village on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham