  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Feb 2023 Vande Bharat from ci ...
Nation, In Other News

Vande Bharat from city to Tirupati or Bengaluru soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 2, 2023, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 1:08 am IST
According to SCR officials, the first Vande Bharat express is reporting 100 per cent occupancy from the first day of its commercial run. (PTI Photo).
 According to SCR officials, the first Vande Bharat express is reporting 100 per cent occupancy from the first day of its commercial run. (PTI Photo).

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by the success and response to the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, a second one between Secunderabad and either Tirupati or Bengaluru is proposed. This is likely to start functioning either on February 13 or 14, according to sources in South Central Railways (SCR). The train may cover the distance within eight to nine hours as against the twelve hours taken presently to Tirupati or Bengaluru.

According to SCR officials, the first Vande Bharat express is reporting 100 per cent occupancy from the first day of its commercial run. Prime Minster Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off the train last month. He will be in Hyderabad on February 13, and may flag off the second Vande Bharat Express.

...
Tags: vande bharat express, prime minister narendra modi, south central railway (scr)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Railways officials inspect Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bihar again

Latest From Nation

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. (Photo by arrangement)

Budget reflects India’s vibrancy: Kishan

It is said Vijaya Susheela then targeted the trainees for lodging a complaint against her and threatened to dismiss them. Following this, two trainees attempted suicide on Monday and another on Tuesday. (Representional DC Image)

Trainee women health workers attempt suicide

onnamma attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide when village leaders did not allow her to submit her representation to Narayana Swamy. (Representional DC Image)

Woman field assistant attempts suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan said the middle class has been the most neglected in the state. He slammed YSR Congress government for treating them as mute paying servants. (PTI)

PK calls Jagan richest CM in country



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Woman flier assaults Vistara crew, runs half-naked on plane

Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->