Vande Bharat from city to Tirupati or Bengaluru soon

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by the success and response to the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, a second one between Secunderabad and either Tirupati or Bengaluru is proposed. This is likely to start functioning either on February 13 or 14, according to sources in South Central Railways (SCR). The train may cover the distance within eight to nine hours as against the twelve hours taken presently to Tirupati or Bengaluru.

According to SCR officials, the first Vande Bharat express is reporting 100 per cent occupancy from the first day of its commercial run. Prime Minster Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off the train last month. He will be in Hyderabad on February 13, and may flag off the second Vande Bharat Express.