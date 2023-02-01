  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Feb 2023 Marginal increase in ...
Nation, In Other News

Marginal increase in tax devolution to TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao said that the states were actually receiving just 30 per cent from the central tax pool towards tax devolutions against the 41 per cent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. (File Photo)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao said that the states were actually receiving just 30 per cent from the central tax pool towards tax devolutions against the 41 per cent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Centre's tax devolution to Telangana has witnessed a slight increase in the new fiscal (2023-24) over the previous fiscal, according to the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Wednesday. The Budget has put the tax devolution to Telangana at Rs 21,470 crore against Rs 19,668 crore in 2022-23.

Of the total tax devolution to States, Telangana accounts for 2.10 per cent. The tax devolution to Telangana has been increasing year after year. In 2021-22, it was Rs 17,932 crore, which increased to Rs 19,668 crore in 2022-23 and is at Rs 21,470 crore in 2023-24.

Total resources being transferred to all the states, including the devolution of states' share, grants/ loans and releases under centrally-sponsored schemes in the Budget 2023-24 was Rs 17,97,537 crore, which shows an increase of Rs 1,43,056 crore over actuals of fiscal 2021-22.

This apart, IIT-Hyderabad has been allocated Rs 300 crore, tribal universities in both Telugu states combined got Rs 37 crore, Rs 1,650 crore for Singareni Collieries, all 22 AIIMS  in the country, including the one in Bibinagar, together got Rs 6,835 crore, all museums in the country, including Salarjung museum, got Rs 357 crore,

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad has got Rs 27 crore, while the heavy water plant in Kothagudem district along with Kota and Burajala plants in other states together got Rs 1,473 crore.

However, finance minister T. Harish Rao said that the states were actually receiving just 30 per cent from the central tax pool towards tax devolutions against the 41 per cent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. He said the Centre is collecting taxes from states in the form of cess and surcharges deny a legitimate share in revenues collected by the Centre.

...
Tags: telangana news, union budget, parliament of india, tax devolution, hyderabad news, telugu states, salarjung museum, indian national centre for ocean information services, harish rao, finance minister t. harish rao, 15th finance commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad. (Facebook)

Hyderabad institute to turn global nodal agency for millets

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: DC File Image)

Harish slams ‘anti-TS’ Union Budget; BRS MPs to stall proceedings in both houses

This is to identify any crowds gathering in the surrounding areas and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. (Representational Image)

Drones to be deployed as part of Telangana Assembly Budget session bandobast

Police arrested six youngsters, all of whom were addicted to Ganja and are undergoing treatment in the centre. (Representational Image/DC)

Serenity Foundation death turns out to be murder



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Woman flier assaults Vistara crew, runs half-naked on plane

Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->