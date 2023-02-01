  
Light rains in Nello ...
Nation, In Other News

Light rains in Nellore, Chittoor as depression in Bay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENTS
Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:36 am IST
It is quite likely to travel in a west-northwesterly direction, recurve gradually in a west-southwesterly direction, and pass over the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning. Over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, lower tropospheric North Easterly/Easterly winds are dominant. (Representational Image/DC)
 Visakhapatnam: As the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal was centred at 8:30 am on Tuesday over the same area and was moving almost west­northwestwards at a speed of 13 kmph, Nellore and Chittoor districts are likely to receive light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department, it was roughly 340 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 560 km east southeast of Karaikal (Tamil Nadu) (IMD).

 It is quite likely to travel in a west-northwesterly direction, recurve gradually in a west-southwesterly direction, and pass over the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning. Over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, lower tropospheric North Easterly/Easterly winds are dominant.

 IMD AP director Stella S. stated that although the depression won't affect Andhra Pradesh, Nellore and Chittoor might get light showers when the system crosses the coast.
 

Tags: andhra pradesh, yanam, nellore, chittoor districts, tamil nadu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


