Light rains in Nellore, Chittoor as depression in Bay

Visakhapatnam: As the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal was centred at 8:30 am on Tuesday over the same area and was moving almost west­northwestwards at a speed of 13 kmph, Nellore and Chittoor districts are likely to receive light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department, it was roughly 340 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 560 km east southeast of Karaikal (Tamil Nadu) (IMD).

It is quite likely to travel in a west-northwesterly direction, recurve gradually in a west-southwesterly direction, and pass over the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning. Over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, lower tropospheric North Easterly/Easterly winds are dominant.

IMD AP director Stella S. stated that although the depression won't affect Andhra Pradesh, Nellore and Chittoor might get light showers when the system crosses the coast.

