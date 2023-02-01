  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates
 
Nation Other News 01 Feb 2023 Indian Institute of ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad becomes 'Centre of Excellence'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 1:53 pm IST
Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad. (Facebook)
 Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad. (Facebook)

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Millet Research here will soon get a facelift as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that it will be supported as 'Centre of Excellence' for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level.

In her Union Budget speech, she noted that India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of Shree Anna' (millets) in the world, which has numerous health benefits and also an integral part of food for centuries.

Now to make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level, she said.

Reacting to the proposal, Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd in a statement said the upgradation of the Millet Research Institute is a clear indication of the government's commitment to rural development and food security.

IIMR is a premier agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

It coordinates and facilitates Millets research at national level through All India Coordinated Research Projects on Millets, Pearl Millet and Small Millets and provides linkages with various national and international agencies.

...
Tags: indian institute of millet research, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, union budget 2023-24, centre of excellence, budget highlight
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The school management, who received information, rushed the place and shifted the students to nearby hospital. –– Represenational Image/PTI

15 students suffer injuries in Sircilla

Telangana High Court

HC imposes costs on cop seeking speedy action

The bench directed the petitioner to submit the application afresh to be considered accordingly by the government. –– PTI File Image

Transfer of women employees: HC tells to consider pleas under Rule 2

The Congress took on the state government over its election manifesto promise of constructing a super-speciality hospital in Kothapet–– DC File Image

Congress questions pending super-speciality hospital



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->