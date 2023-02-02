  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 01 Feb 2023 Hyderabad institute ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad institute to turn global nodal agency for millets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad. (Facebook)
 Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad. (Facebook)

Hyderabad: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget announcements on Wednesday, announced to transform the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) into a centre of excellence as part of the drive to make India a global millet hub.

IIMR director Dr C.V. Ratnavathi was elated for the institute to be acknowledged by the finance minister. She said that increased support from the government will aid in enhancing its efforts to share the best practices and technology globally.

“As proposed by our Prime Minister, 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and IIMR has been identified as the nodal agency for sharing research, technology and best practices,” Ratnavathi told Deccan Chronicle.

“Our technologies have been identified to be showcased globally. In that regard, the government will be supporting our activities. It will also expand our efforts to extend the outreach of awareness programmes to contribute in making the country a global hub for millets, which is a very crucial part of the campaign,” she said.

The IIMR has been researching the value addition of millets for over 30 years and conducting research into 11 types of millets for the past eight years. The institute has been working with various states, NGOs and agriculture universities for enhancing the produce and quality of millets, under the ministry of agriculture.

“We also promote start-ups and entrepreneurs through hands-on training for business and have been working with farmers in terms of providing training and primary processing facilities, where farmers can take their crop to the market directly without a middleman. Women are also trained in cooking millet food items,” Ratnavathi said.

That the recognition in the Budget had acknowledged the work of the past, present and future researchers and the focus will continue to remain on sharing the best research practices globally, she reiterated.

...
Tags: union finance minister nirmala sitharaman, centre of excellence, prime minister narendra modi, international year of millets, united nations general assembly, ministry of agriculture
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: DC File Image)

Harish slams ‘anti-TS’ Union Budget; BRS MPs to stall proceedings in both houses

Finance minister T. Harish Rao said that the states were actually receiving just 30 per cent from the central tax pool towards tax devolutions against the 41 per cent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. (File Photo)

Marginal increase in tax devolution to TS

This is to identify any crowds gathering in the surrounding areas and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. (Representational Image)

Drones to be deployed as part of Telangana Assembly Budget session bandobast

Police arrested six youngsters, all of whom were addicted to Ganja and are undergoing treatment in the centre. (Representational Image/DC)

Serenity Foundation death turns out to be murder



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Woman flier assaults Vistara crew, runs half-naked on plane

Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->