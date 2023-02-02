Chargesheet into Agni violence to be filed soon

The chargesheet will soon be produced before the court, said a senior official of Secunderabad railway police.. (PTI Photo/Representational)

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad RPF are stitching together images from different camera and videos to be used as evidence in the investigation of the anti-Agnipath stir on June 17 last, that saw protestors storm four gates of Secunderabad railway station and damaged property worth Rs 20 crore. One of the protesters was killed in police firing.

Stitching is the process of combining images from two or more lenses to produce a single panoramic image.

The stitcher camera images and videos that we have will mean that the lies accused, who are saying they were not involved, would be exposed. The chargesheet will soon be produced before the court, said a senior official of Secunderabad railway police.

So far GRP has arrested more than 64 accused in connection with the Agni violence. They all have been booked under various sections of IPC.