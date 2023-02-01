Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to bring tobacco products under the highest tax bracket when she tables the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. “Very important that all tobacco products are covered in the highest tax bracket. Nirmala Sitharaman Madam it is in the interest of our economy and health of our next generations that tobacco is taxed well. Currently the policy is making tobacco more and more affordable,” he Tweeted.