Bright spots of health Budget

A key determinant of good health emanates from the food we consume. Hence in that direction, the Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme to improve the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops, and the emphasis on millets will work to enhance overall quality standards and also contribute to lowering the lifestyle diseases burden. Nevertheless, it is vital that India remains watchful of the growing prevalence of non-communicable disease (NCD).

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

The pandemic has taught us the importance of talent and the workforce. Establishing 157 new nursing colleges will support the growing need for trained healthcare professionals and cater to better hospital patient management. The allocation of resources towards the development of the medical research sector will drive better innovation in the healthcare sector.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals Group