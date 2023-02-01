  
AP universities must train leaders of India: Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:35 am IST
The Governor said India stood as a superpower and leader in knowledge. He underlined that the New Education Policy emphasises on research, which needs increased investments. He unveiled the special issue of AIU on the occasion and uploaded 2.5 lahks Talapatras digitised by Andhra University. (Image Source: Twitter/@governorap)
 The Governor said India stood as a superpower and leader in knowledge. He underlined that the New Education Policy emphasises on research, which needs increased investments. He unveiled the special issue of AIU on the occasion and uploaded 2.5 lahks Talapatras digitised by Andhra University. (Image Source: Twitter/@governorap)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Universities should take the responsibility of training leaders of modern India, observed AP Governor Biswabushan Harichandan, inaugurating the South Zone Vice Chancellor's Meet 2023 with the theme “Research and Excellence for Transformative Higher Education” organised by Andhra University, under the auspices of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The Governor said India stood as a superpower and leader in knowledge. It is one of the fastest developing countries. Nasscom has made it clear that India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world, with more than 80,000 start-up companies in the country in 2022.

In this context, Harichandan underlined that the New Education Policy emphasises on research, which needs increased investments. He unveiled the special issue of AIU on the occasion and uploaded 2.5 lahk's Talapatras digitised by Andhra University.

AU vice chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said the university is training its students as per the needs of industries. The Technology Innovation Hub established by AU has become a platform for launching 34 start-ups. Nasscom Centre of Excellence has nurtured 17 start-ups.

Skill Centre, Food Processing, Testing Incubation Centre, Pharm Testing Laboratory, Medical Genetics Research Centre, and TCBSE established with Avanti Feeds are training students to be aspiring entrepreneurs. The VC said it is a matter of pride to achieve a four-star rating from the Institute of Innovation Council (IIC) established in AU.

Association of Indian Universities president Dr. Suranjan Das said preserving indigenous knowledge is very important. He maintained that besides providing higher education in English, there is every need to provide the same in local languages too.

Higher Education Council chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said admissions in higher education in the state have increased from 27.4 percent to 37.2 percent.

AIU secretary general Dr. Pankaj Mittal said currently, there are 924 universities as members of the AIU, which has a solid history of 98 years.

Special Chief Secretary to governor R.P. Sisodia was among those present on the occasion.

