Sattupalli tiger moving 30 km a day

Khammam: The tiger that has been moving in Sattupalli forest range for the last four days has come close to human habitations in Penuballi mandal.

The tiger killed a pig at Choudavaram and ate four of its piglets, said to be first attack by the big cat, officials said on Monday.

The tiger’s pugmarks were found in Srinivasapuram forest and the big cat moved to Pathakaraigudem where it crossed the fields. The hair of the tiger was found in the fencing of the field of one Rama Rao.

It entered the dense forest of Sattupalli mandal beside the Neeladri temple. It has since been crossing about 30 km a day, largely avoiding contact with humans.

Forest range officer Venkateswarlu said that they found hair of the tiger while it was moving under fencing at the field in Pathakaraigudem in Penuballi mandal. "We are sending the hair to the CCMB to find out the age of the carnivore. We can get some details after the report received", he said.

It is common for the tiger to come to the barren lands as part of territorial fixation of it and any carnivore wants a safe zone to it. It cannot move like lions which move in herds.