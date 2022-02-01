Nation Other News 01 Feb 2022 Jagan asks officials ...
Jagan asks officials to take up works under job scheme on priority basis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:38 am IST
The CM asked officials to come up with an action plan to speedily complete works under the MGNREG Scheme
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: BY ARRANGEMENT.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asked officials to take up works under the central job guarantee scheme on a priority basis in addition to works related to village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, health clinics, digital libraries etc.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review matters of panchayat raj and rural development with minister Peddireddy Ramachandra and others here on Monday, he asked officials to come up with an action plan to speedily complete works under the MGNREG Scheme based on funds released from the Centre.

 

As for the Jagannadha Swachha Sankalpam and Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) schemes for door-to-door collection of domestic waste, the officials this endeavour started in rural areas in November has achieved a 22 per cent target in the three months. The collection could be cent per cent by October, they said.

On drainage canals, the officials said they were taking up soil bio-treatment, wetland treatment, waste stabilization ponds and other works. “We have identified 582 areas where drainage water was getting stored in the villages,” they told the CM.

 

The CM asked officials to take up all such works immediately and ensure they are completed by the end of 2022. “Keep a tab on maintenance of several new facilities including the community sanitation complex. Avoid stagnation of drainage water in villages, he said, and stressed on ensuring better living standards to the people.

As for the YSR Jala Kala scheme, the CM called for the setting up of a rig each in every assembly segment so that it would help drill bore wells for farmers to have sufficient water for cultivation.

On development of roads, the CM said the previous TD government failed to take up road construction and their maintenance. “Ever since the YSRC took power in 2019, we constructed roads and took up repair works on even the less-damaged roads,” he said and asked the officials to ensure an action plan for construction, maintenance and repair of roads in the state. There should be no shortage of funds for this purpose, he said.

 

On supply of safe drinking water in the upcoming Jananna Colonies, the CM asked officials to initiate steps in a speedy manner and ensure basic amenities by the time the construction of the houses is over.

Jagan also laid stress on completion of the construction of bulk milk cooling centres in districts and in areas where Amul was procuring milk.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee act (mgnrega)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


