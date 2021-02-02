Nation Other News 01 Feb 2021 Vehicle scrapping po ...
Nation, In Other News

Vehicle scrapping policy introduced in Budget evokes protests in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 2, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Most middle and lower middle class families can only afford to buy used vehicles of around 10 years old and are kept for many more years
 More than 30 lakh commercial vehicles in Telangana state, which also include auto-rickshaws, will be affected by the new policy. — Representational image

Hyderabad: The Budget proposal to scrap vehicles as old as 20 or more years and used for domestic purposes, and commercial vehicles that are 15 and more years old, has drawn protests here. It is part of the government’s initiatives to control air pollution and give a fillip to the automobile industry.

According to the Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, more than 30 lakh commercial vehicles in Telangana state, which also include auto-rickshaws, will be affected. The Telangana Auto Union JAC said that of the 1.2 lakh auto-rickshaws in the state, half were more than 15 years old. This decision, these outfits alleged, was aimed at helping automobile companies earn more profits.

 

Used-vehicle dealers felt that the government plan is unjust. Most middle and lower middle class families can only afford to buy used vehicles of around ten years old and are kept by them for many more years, they said.

Sandhya Rani, a school teacher, and her husband who is a private job holder, bought a five-year-old car 15 years ago for about a lakh, which they paid from their savings. “Its condition is good. We take care of this car well. By this May, the car will be 20 years old. We use this only for special occasions. Now selling this as scrap will be very painful to us,” she said.

 

Fazal Khan, an automobile dealer for used cars and bikes at King Koti, said, “Most middle and the lower middle class families buy used cars. These are 10-plus years old and they maintain them in good condition for another 15 years. If this law is enforced, most families will feel hugely hurt. The government should reconsider this move.”

A. Sathi Reddy, Telangana Auto Union JAC, said, “Half of the 1.2 lakh autos in the state are 15 years or older. This move by the Centre will break the back of the ordinary people. When a Motor Vehicle Inspector certifies the auto-rickshaw and gives it a fitness certificate, where is the need for phasing it out? This is to help the rich automobile manufacturing firms sell more cars.”

 

Shaik Salauddin, secretary, Indian Federation of App-based transport workers, questioned how the government took such a step without consulting the drivers’ unions. “In Telangana alone, there are around 30 lakh commercial vehicles. After scrapping these, will the government give us a 50 per cent subsidy on purchase of new vehicles? Will the government waive GST and inter-state border taxes? No. So, why such a decision?”

Tags: vehicle scrap policy, used bikes, used cars, telangana auto union jac, second hand vehicles, affordability on vehicles of middle and lower middle class people
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


