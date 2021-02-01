Nation Other News 01 Feb 2021 SEC’s voter ap ...
Nation, In Other News

SEC’s voter application rejected in hometown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2021, 6:54 am IST
As Ramesh Kumar’s permanent address is in Hyderabad, officials in Duggirala refused SEC's application to register his name as a voter
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar
 Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district officials have started enquiring into the rejection of voting rights to State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at his native place Duggirala in Guntur district.

Ramesh Kumar visited his ancestral house at Duggirala on Sunday where he told the Tahsildar that he wanted to clear doubts of officials about getting voting rights. Ramesh Kumar had earlier applied for a voter ID in Duggirala but his application was rejected as he was living in Hyderabad. 

 

According to norms, voter ID is issued to the individual based on the place where one lives.
As Ramesh Kumar’s permanent address is in Hyderabad, officials in Duggirala refused his application to register his name as a voter. The SEC has rented a house in Vijayawada and he lives there only on working days. Ramesh Kumar appealed to the Guntur district collector to use his discretionary powers and give him voting rights in Duggirala, where he has never lived.

Ironically, the SEC himself admitted this during a press conference and stated that he would move the court for his voter ID from Duggirala.

 

Guntur district officials informed that an enquiry into the issue was on and it would be resolved soon.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh sec nimmagadda ramesh kumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

After the mahapanchayat at Baraut in UP’s Baghpat district, two more mahapanchayats are being planned in UP’s Bijnor and Haryana’s Jind districts to mobilise the growing support for the protesting farmers. (Photo:AFP)

Tikait seeks respectablesolution to end farm stir

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

According to primary information, at Sankhavaram, Achampet and Jaggampet in Sankhavaram mandal, Poduru in Rowthulapudi mandal, and Lachipalem in Tallarevu mandal, only single nominations have been received for sarpanch posts. In Lachipalem, eight wards have also received single nominations. (Representational Photo: DC)

Five sarpanches to be elected unanimously in East Godavari district

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham