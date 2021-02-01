SEC’s voter application rejected in hometown

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district officials have started enquiring into the rejection of voting rights to State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at his native place Duggirala in Guntur district.

Ramesh Kumar visited his ancestral house at Duggirala on Sunday where he told the Tahsildar that he wanted to clear doubts of officials about getting voting rights. Ramesh Kumar had earlier applied for a voter ID in Duggirala but his application was rejected as he was living in Hyderabad.

According to norms, voter ID is issued to the individual based on the place where one lives.

As Ramesh Kumar’s permanent address is in Hyderabad, officials in Duggirala refused his application to register his name as a voter. The SEC has rented a house in Vijayawada and he lives there only on working days. Ramesh Kumar appealed to the Guntur district collector to use his discretionary powers and give him voting rights in Duggirala, where he has never lived.

Ironically, the SEC himself admitted this during a press conference and stated that he would move the court for his voter ID from Duggirala.

Guntur district officials informed that an enquiry into the issue was on and it would be resolved soon.