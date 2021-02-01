Nation Other News 01 Feb 2021 Fears spread of rest ...
Nation, In Other News

Fears spread of restless tiger visiting human habitations attacking people

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Forest officials say A-2 has been behaving differently compared to a normal tiger
A-2 has attacked many cattle within a short span of time, unlike a normal tiger which shows that it has gone wild. — DC Image
 A-2 has attacked many cattle within a short span of time, unlike a normal tiger which shows that it has gone wild. — DC Image

KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: There are chances of the restless male tiger (A-2), which has already killed two persons, attacking more human beings since the wild cat has been coming close to human habitations since the last one week in Penchikalpet and Bejjur mandals of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Forest officials say A-2 has been behaving differently compared to a normal tiger. This is because A-2 has attacked many cattle within a short span of time, unlike a general tiger. This shows that A-2 has gone wild.

 

On Monday afternoon, a bike rider Saikumar of Siddapur village sighted the tiger near Hettiguda forest area in Bejjur mandal. He got down from his bike and climbed a tree to save his life. Officials say the male A-2 could have also become restless, as it has been unable to find a female to mate for a long time.

The tiger killed three cattle in forests near Kammargoan village in Penchikalpet mandal on January 24. At the time, forest officials maintained that they did not find any pugmarks of the tiger near Hettiguda. The restless tiger is not merely creating panic among villagers. They are also becoming restless with fears of the wild cat again attacking humans.

 

It is stated the tiger has been moving within a radius of 30 km along river Pranahitha between Bejjur and Penchikalpet mandals. The tiger is crossing two Digida villages in Bejjur from Manikdevara area in Penchikaplet mandal.

A villager belonging to Digida in Bejjur mandal said villagers they are now scared even when they come across a deer and wild boar while travelling to their villages on bike or bullock carts.

A-2 has been frequently crossing River Pranahitha and entering bordering Maharashtra. However, it is again returning to Telangana, spreading fears among people.

 

...
Tags: a2 tiger attacks cattle, a2 kills two persons, a2 male tiger became restless because it could not find female mate, a2 crossing river pranahita
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Heavy police deployment has been ordered across erstwhile Warangal district, mainly in front of houses of TRS leaders and public representatives. — DC Image

Stone-pelting, burning of effigy; many jailed

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for reprsentational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

IMA begins hunger strike over govt allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Clear air on Covid jab fatalities, Centre urged

A medical staff being administered with COVID vaccine, image used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image/Murali Krishna)

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham