Fears spread of restless tiger visiting human habitations attacking people

KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: There are chances of the restless male tiger (A-2), which has already killed two persons, attacking more human beings since the wild cat has been coming close to human habitations since the last one week in Penchikalpet and Bejjur mandals of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Forest officials say A-2 has been behaving differently compared to a normal tiger. This is because A-2 has attacked many cattle within a short span of time, unlike a general tiger. This shows that A-2 has gone wild.

On Monday afternoon, a bike rider Saikumar of Siddapur village sighted the tiger near Hettiguda forest area in Bejjur mandal. He got down from his bike and climbed a tree to save his life. Officials say the male A-2 could have also become restless, as it has been unable to find a female to mate for a long time.

The tiger killed three cattle in forests near Kammargoan village in Penchikalpet mandal on January 24. At the time, forest officials maintained that they did not find any pugmarks of the tiger near Hettiguda. The restless tiger is not merely creating panic among villagers. They are also becoming restless with fears of the wild cat again attacking humans.

It is stated the tiger has been moving within a radius of 30 km along river Pranahitha between Bejjur and Penchikalpet mandals. The tiger is crossing two Digida villages in Bejjur from Manikdevara area in Penchikaplet mandal.

A villager belonging to Digida in Bejjur mandal said villagers they are now scared even when they come across a deer and wild boar while travelling to their villages on bike or bullock carts.

A-2 has been frequently crossing River Pranahitha and entering bordering Maharashtra. However, it is again returning to Telangana, spreading fears among people.