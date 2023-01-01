  
Tirumala hundi nets ₹1,451.15 crore in 2022

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:09 am IST
The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for devotees who wish to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the hill temple from January 2 to 11.(Twitter/@TTDevasthanams)
TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages affairs at Lord Balaji’s hill shrine, had a prosperous 2022 calendar year in terms of hundi collections, darshan numbers and earnings from tonsures and laddu sales.

According to TTD’s statistics, the “hundi” at Lord Venkateswara's temple received ₹1,451.15 crore between January 1 and December 30, 2022; against ₹833.41 crore during the same period the previous year. The increase is a whopping 74 percent.

During the same period, the hill temple saw footfalls from 2,36,88,734 devotees against 1.04 crore in 2021. Total 11.42 crore laddus had been sold throughout 2022 and there were over three crore servings of Anna prasadam (free food for pilgrims).

The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for devotees who wish to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the hill temple from January 2 to 11. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday reviewed department-wise arrangements for this Darshan.

In particular, he asked medical staff to position doctors, para medics and ambulances near the main temple and other prominent locations. He wanted sanitation staff to prioritise cleanliness and install additional toilets at queue lines from Narayanagiri sheds, VQC compartments, Krishna Teja Rest House and Silathoranam.

Singhal instructed officials to ensure continuous supply of Anna Prasadam, coffee, tea, milk and other beverages to devotees in queue lines and compartments, besides coordinating with police on security and vigilance.

TTD has installed QR code facilities at all nine centres issuing tokens in Tirupati. Devotees will be able to easily go from one area to another by scanning the QR codes on their mobiles after reaching Tirupati. The QR code facility had been successfully tested during last Brahmotsavam at Tirumala. It will now be fully deployed during Vaikunta Ekadasi.

