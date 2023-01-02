  
Post 2-year gap, Andhra celebrates New Year full throttle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2023, 9:42 am IST
Revellers gather in large numbers at the Rama Krishna beach on the New Year Day in Visakhapatnam, (K. Murali Krishna/DC)
Vijayawada: People celebrated the dawn of 2023 New Year full throttle on Sunday having remained subdued during past two years following the Covid-19 virus threat.

Festivities literally reached the sky, with people of the state, particularly those of the cities, releasing rockets high into the sky and bursting crackers on the ground during the intervening night of New Year Eve and the New Year Day.

The devout among the state’s people made it a point to visit their respective shrines. Temples witnessed crowds, as did churches and mosques, with devotees seeking divine blessings for the new year.

Vedic pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam blessed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday amid recitation of Vedic hymns. Officials of the two temples handed over prasadam to him.

The CM wished people of the state on occasion of the New Year and also cut a cake. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I am thankful to everyone for the love, support and trust you have shown in me. I will continue working for the welfare and development our Andhra Pradesh. Special wishes to my YSRC party family.”

At Raj Bhavan, purohits of TTD bestowed Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his spouse Suprava Harichandan with Veda Aseervachanam. Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana was present on the occasion. MP Nandigam Suresh, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi were among the public representatives who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and greeted him.

Kottu Satyanarayana, endowments commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, ministers Jogi Ramesh and V. Rajini, legislative council chairman K. Moshen Raju chief secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Temple executive officer Bhramaramba were among those who greeted the Chief Minister.

Tourism minister R.K. Roja visited Durga Temple at Vijayawada and offered special pujas for the New Year. The iconic temple atop Indrakeeladri remained full of devotees seeking blessings for 2023. The canal road remained jammed for a long time. Other temples too witnessed crowds.

Every inch of space in churches got occupied, with Christians participating in mass at their respective churches.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


