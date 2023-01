36 advocates of Telangana HC designated as seniors

Hyderabad: The Full Court of the Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on December 28 designated 36 advocates as senior advocates. This was the first such exercise after April 2021 when the High Court had designated 27 other advocates as senior advocates.

Those who were cleared as senior advocates on December were: K. Raji Reddy, Chilumula Pratap Reddy, B. Nalin Kumar, Sunil B. Ganu, Nandigam Krishna Rao, M.S. Srinivasa Iyengar, B. Narasimha Sharma, V.R. Avula, P. Shiv Kumar, Jalli Kanakaiah, Sripada Prabhakar, K.V. Bhanu Prasad, H. Venugopal, Dr Muddu Vijai, Yarlagadda Padmavathi, Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, Ambadipudi Satyanarayana, Ashok Ram Kumar, Brahmadandi Ramesh, G. Ravi Mohan, Kishore Rai Sahni, Ponugoti Raja Sripathi, Harender Pershad, A. Venkatesh, V. Goda Siva, Alladi Ravinder, Unnam Muralidhar Rao, Sivaraju Srinivas, Dr Sofia Begum, Vikram Pooserla, Dr Venkat Reddy Donthi Reddy, Avinash Desai, B. Mayur Reddy, Rachna Reddy Bollu and Krishna C.V. Grandhi.