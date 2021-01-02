Nation Other News 01 Jan 2021 Mother of UK returne ...
Nation, In Other News

Mother of UK returnee tests positive for mutant strain of Covid-19 in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2021, 12:09 am IST
The mother and son have been kept in isolation wards separately and are healthy
Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday (Representational Image: AFP)
 Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The mother of a UK returnee tested positive on Friday for the mutant strain of the Covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-19, called B.1.1.7, the third so far in the state. Her son, who had returned from the United Kingdom to Warangal on December 11, was the first person in the state to test positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.

However, the wife of the UK returnee has tested negative for the new strain. The mother and son have been kept in isolation wards separately and are healthy. They are being monitored by healthcare authorities and have stated that they are not suffering any adverse effects. The wife has also been kept in an isolation facility.

 

Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday. The  Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has tested samples from UK returnees in Telangana state.

The transmission from son to mother in Warangal was stated to be local. A senior scientist at the CCMB said, “We must collect more samples from the areas where those who tested positive are staying as there is a likelihood of the virus having spread.”

The scientist said the CCMB had not been given any sample for testing. “The nature of the strain is to spread fast. Given this behaviour of the virus, there is a need for more effective tracking and tracing.”

 

Senior state officials did not want to speak on the new variant of Covid-19 due to the stigma attached to the disease. They said that people were getting scared and they do not want to indulge in fear-mongering.

Presently, controls have been put in place in terms of international travel and experts state that will help to control numbers.

...
Tags: covid variant, new strain in telangana, covid positive in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

YSR Congress logo

Whatsapp message leads to clash between two YSR groups

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

Covishield has been recommended based on the human trial results in the the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India (Representational Image:AFP)

Covishield moves closer to approval

Adoni Town Two circle inspector P. Sreeramulu said that they had arrested the duo and the investigation was on. (Representational Image)

Father, uncle of bride held for honour killing of physiotherapist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties in TS

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

Cruelty to animals as cattle traders taking river route in Andhra Pradesh

There are instances of cattle dying while being pulled through the boats as they failed to breathe properly and swam up against the rising tide (Image:Pixabay)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham