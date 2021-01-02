Mother of UK returnee tests positive for mutant strain of Covid-19 in Warangal

Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The mother of a UK returnee tested positive on Friday for the mutant strain of the Covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-19, called B.1.1.7, the third so far in the state. Her son, who had returned from the United Kingdom to Warangal on December 11, was the first person in the state to test positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.

However, the wife of the UK returnee has tested negative for the new strain. The mother and son have been kept in isolation wards separately and are healthy. They are being monitored by healthcare authorities and have stated that they are not suffering any adverse effects. The wife has also been kept in an isolation facility.

Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday. The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has tested samples from UK returnees in Telangana state.

The transmission from son to mother in Warangal was stated to be local. A senior scientist at the CCMB said, “We must collect more samples from the areas where those who tested positive are staying as there is a likelihood of the virus having spread.”

The scientist said the CCMB had not been given any sample for testing. “The nature of the strain is to spread fast. Given this behaviour of the virus, there is a need for more effective tracking and tracing.”

Senior state officials did not want to speak on the new variant of Covid-19 due to the stigma attached to the disease. They said that people were getting scared and they do not want to indulge in fear-mongering.

Presently, controls have been put in place in terms of international travel and experts state that will help to control numbers.