Nation Other News 01 Jan 2021 Gangs using street c ...
Nation, In Other News

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 1, 2021, 9:27 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 9:27 am IST
Police took note of these and are rescuing such children under the Operation Smile programme
Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)
 Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Nizamabad: The problem of street children and of gangs using them for begging and other petty crimes is on the rise in this district. More and more children aged are found being abandoned or begging near temples and traffic signals in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor and other towns.

Police took note of these and are rescuing such children under the Operation Smile programme.

 

Cops engaged in the drive said that among the children saved from streets, the missing, the abandoned and those engaged in child labour are identified first and then shifted to the observation home in Nizamabad. Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said.

A team of police officials headed by a sub inspector and four constables are implementing the Operation Smile.

Additional deputy police commissioner T. Usha Vishwanath inaugurated Operation Smile-VII here on Thursday. She said the drive will continue through January. Action will be initiated against those who encourage children to do begging.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, child welfare committee member S. Jyothi said a separate observation home for destitute boys and girls is required. As of now, abandoned kids and child labourers are shifted to the observation home in the juvenile centre. Mixing of children involved in criminal cases and abandoned children is not advisable, she pointed out.

Numerous children are seen on garbage points, temples and traffic signals, begging for money from motorists.

Earlier, officials of the national child labour project intensively conducted raids and identified child labourers. Women, child welfare department, the NCLP, police and labour department officials can coordinate in the drive against the street children problem in Nizamabad district, activists say.

 

...
Tags: street children, anti-begging drive, nizamabad police, operation smile, national child labour project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file photo)

Desecration of idols will not be tolerated: Jagan

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties in TS

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

Cruelty to animals as cattle traders taking river route in Andhra Pradesh

There are instances of cattle dying while being pulled through the boats as they failed to breathe properly and swam up against the rising tide (Image:Pixabay)

Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

Representational image

Desecration of idols will not be tolerated: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham