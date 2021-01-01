Nation Other News 01 Jan 2021 Desecration of idols ...
Desecration of idols will not be tolerated: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2021, 9:13 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 9:13 am IST
Terming destruction of idols as ‘atrocious’, he said that God would punish those who keep messing up with temples and deities
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file photo)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday warned of stringent action against those found guilty of desecration of idols and temples in the State.

The Chief Minister said that desecration of idols will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against the culprits. Terming destruction of idols as ‘atrocious’, he said that God would punish those who keep messing up with temples and deities.

 

He wanted police to take strict action against those indulging in acts of sacrilege and ensure that such acts do not recur.

Meanwhile, speaking about the distribution of house site pattas while interacting with officials, he directed officials to ensure that all eligible candidates will get house sites. He averred that the government will not cut the number of beneficiaries in order to save funds. He said that all eligible beneficiaries must be covered by welfare schemes that are announced by the government. He affirmed that the State government is working relentlessly for the welfare of the poor and in case any eligible individual was left out by mistake, they should immediately be included in list of beneficiaries.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that applications seeking ration card, pension, and housing should not be kept pending state and they ought to be resolved at the earliest.

He directed that all applications of ration card, pension must be resolved in 10 days, while those pertaining to Aarogyasri card in 20 days, and housing applications in 90 days. He directed the authorities to display these particulars at all ward and village secretariats.

Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, desecration of idols, temples and deities
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


