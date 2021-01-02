COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: The woman infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus continues to be asymptomatic and may undergo genome sequencing test if she’s tested Covid-19 positive in RTPCR test.

This is subject to advice from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, or any other virology lab.

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24. She was having mild cough and had tested Covid-19 positive in an RT-PCR test at a hospital in Delhi.

On completion of 14 days, another RT-PCR test would be done on her in the first week of January. If she turns Covid-19 negative, she would continue in the isolation ward for a few more days; and if positive, her swab samples may be sent for genome sequencing. A health official said, “If she turns negative to Covid-19, there is no need for sequencing of her genome.”

The hospital is functioning normally with only one case of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the woman’ son tested Covid-19 negative twice in tests was discharged from the isolation ward on Thursday and was advised home isolation for now.